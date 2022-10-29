WOULD JESUS BE A REPUBLICAN?

This channel talks a lot about the teachings of Jesus...the real Jesus of the four gospels. But if Jesus was the right-wing American Christian that so many people believe him to be, what would he say? This video (from Friend Dog Studios) does a good job of illustrating what a greedy, capitalist Jesus would say, if he had ever existed. Listen to how badly the words of Christ would need to be twisted to support the sort of Christianity that American capitalism represents. Do you feel okay with this distorted representation of what Jesus said in the Bible?

