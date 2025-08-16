Ep. 1876: Netanyahu's Cyber Chief Arrested - Then Sent Home Free & Another CIA Insider Betrayed the US

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've narrated some articles, presented my commentary along with a rant:
* Netanyahu’s Cyber Chief ARRESTED in Vegas Child Predator Sting — Then Sent Home Free. It's an Abomination. He's an IDF vet and Head of AI for the Israeli Government
https://www.thenorthstar.com/p/netanyahus-cyber-chief-arrested-in
* Israeli Government Official Allegedly Arrested In Undercover Operation Targeting Child Sex Predators
https://100percentfedup.com/israeli-government-official-allegedly-arrested-undercover-operation-targeting/
* Israel’s Man Inside the CIA Betrayed the US, New Files Show
https://thegrayzone.com/2025/08/15/cias-angleton-israeli-spy-ring-files/
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises, "Faster Than Light Introduction."
Contact, [email protected]
Donations:
* PayPal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3
* Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3
* Steemit @ LL3-Podcast
#Nullfication2025 #DemoniacResistance