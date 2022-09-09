Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
UK Column News - Lizz Truss Enters Number 10 With A Massive Borrowing Commitment.
1 view
channel image
Dune Drifter
Published 2 months ago |

UK Column News - Lizz Truss Enters Number 10 With A Massive Borrowing Commitment.

https://rumble.com/v1jdvbb-uk-column-news-lizz-truss-enters-number-10-with-a-massive-borrowing-commitm.html

A Dune Drifter excerpt from UK Column 'truth' News.  Today's episode (7th September 2022) features Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Debi Evans and Mark Anderson.

Find the full show here and much more from the web site www.ukcolumn.org

Sources:
***************
OP Article: - https://bit.ly/3D4HeSt
Pill & Bailey Statements: - https://reut.rs/3TNleRL
BBC Article: - https://bbc.in/3BkWtFg
The New Cabinet: - https://bit.ly/3AND9iE
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3QmwMbN

=================================


SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/


DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest

DUNE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/

WATER BEARER

https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest

DUNEDRIFTER

https://roxytube.com


---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg


Liz Truss, WEF Puppet, Borrowing

Keywords
borrowingliz trusswef puppet

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket