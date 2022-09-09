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UK Column News - Lizz Truss Enters Number 10 With A Massive Borrowing Commitment.
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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2 views • September 09, 2022

UK Column News - Lizz Truss Enters Number 10 With A Massive Borrowing Commitment.

https://rumble.com/v1jdvbb-uk-column-news-lizz-truss-enters-number-10-with-a-massive-borrowing-commitm.html

A Dune Drifter excerpt from UK Column 'truth' News.  Today's episode (7th September 2022) features Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Debi Evans and Mark Anderson.

Find the full show here and much more from the web site www.ukcolumn.org

Sources:
***************
OP Article: - https://bit.ly/3D4HeSt
Pill & Bailey Statements: - https://reut.rs/3TNleRL
BBC Article: - https://bbc.in/3BkWtFg
The New Cabinet: - https://bit.ly/3AND9iE
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3QmwMbN

=================================


SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/


DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest

DUNE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/

WATER BEARER

https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest

DUNEDRIFTER

https://roxytube.com


---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg


Liz Truss, WEF Puppet, Borrowing

Keywords
borrowingliz trusswef puppet
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