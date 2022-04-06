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Stew Peters EXPLODES After Being SWATTED, Doubles Down on Commitment to Truth
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90 views • April 06, 2022
Stew blasts the sick monsters who tried to get his family killed through calling in a bogus threat to local police, leading to a deadly standoff with cops that was thankfully ended peacefully and without injury to Stew's family. Stew commits to continuing the battle for truth, and to hold the cowards who did this accountable.
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