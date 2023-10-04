Cat Neligan: Venus in Virgo • ALL SIGNS HOROSCOPES

this week venus will ingress to the sign of virgo00:00 - Transit overview
08:55- tarot
20:56 - virgo
21:41 - libra
23:00 - scorpio
23:26 - sagittarius
23:57 - capricorn
24:35 - aquarius
25:12 - pisces
25:48 - aries
26:35 - taurus
27:03 - gemini
27:28 - cancer
28:11 - leo
