Cat Neligan: Venus in Virgo • ALL SIGNS HOROSCOPES
Published 17 hours ago

this week venus will ingress to the sign of virgo00:00 - Transit overview

08:55- tarot

20:56 - virgo

21:41 - libra

23:00 - scorpio

23:26 - sagittarius

23:57 - capricorn

24:35 - aquarius

25:12 - pisces

25:48 - aries

26:35 - taurus

27:03 - gemini

27:28 - cancer

28:11 - leo

Keywords
astrology forecastcat rose astrologyhellenistic astrologyancient astrologycreative introvert

