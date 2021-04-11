History of Ireland and Scotland and the name from Egypt

Robert Sepehr "Ireland's long history is riddled with folklore, ancient mythology, and ancient societies, such as the Druids. Scota, in Irish legend, is the name given to the daughter of an Egyptian Pharaoh. 12th-century sources state Scotland was named after princess Scota, the daughter of an Egyptian pharaoh who married a Scythian prince, the founder of the Scots and Gaels after being exiled from Egypt."



Sepehr mentions the red-haired Hyksos rulers of Egypt. These people were not the Israelites of Joseph's family, but the Canaanite tribes that entered Egypt and occupied the land of Goshen after the Exodus under Moses. These people were descended of Noah, but had interbred with Nephilim after the Flood and as such carried their genes. This could be one explanation for the prominence of red hair both physically and symbolically in pagan cultures around this time.