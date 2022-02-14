© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Blood on Their Hands
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • February 14, 2022
This video exposes all the corruption and that all agencies are on the take. Blackmail, bribes, censorship, violation of the people's rights. We are pulling back the curtains. Revealing how long our government has been deceiving us. This plan was set in motion over 70 years ago. What kind of people have we allowed in powerful positions? This is our fault. For being asleep at the wheel.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.