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My PRIMARY Gear Picks For The ZOMBIE Apocalypse
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8 views • April 21, 2020
The zombie apocalypse scenarios continue to interest many people. A suggestion from a viewer prompted this video explaining some of my top pics for gear in the event of such an event.
-Links To Items Mentioned-
Rip Claw Hammer
https://amzn.to/2VryxKs
KA-BAR Knife
https://amzn.to/2XtYoEd
Rot & Ruin Books
https://amzn.to/3bcKdYg
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
Shirts, Swag & More
http://www.clovertac.com
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
-Links To Items Mentioned-
Rip Claw Hammer
https://amzn.to/2VryxKs
KA-BAR Knife
https://amzn.to/2XtYoEd
Rot & Ruin Books
https://amzn.to/3bcKdYg
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
Shirts, Swag & More
http://www.clovertac.com
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
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