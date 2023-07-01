Create New Account
Rick from Boston wants to be known as female Admiral Rachel Levine.
GalacticStorm
127 views
Published 18 hours ago

Ep. 8 Rick from Boston is telling us he wants to be known as female Admiral Rachel Levine. Accept his lie or pay the consequences, bigot.


#TuckerOnTwitter

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1674908563733377026?s=20

Keywords
tucker carlsontransgenderpride monthepisode 8rick levine

