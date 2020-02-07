G2Voice #002 Prostate Disease (PSA Tests) and Starting Procedure 09-25-2016

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kM5ZNCRxApY
Watch the video at YouTube G2Voice channel.
In this episode we will be discussing why Prostate tests are a hoax and how they try to get you on their medications,etc
Also we will be discussing what Sacramental Protocols you will be needing to take to "Restore your Health".
You can study all the MMS Protocols with us in our On-line Video Course: http://www.genesis2church.is/course
Study hard and you will be able to "restore health" from ANY dis-ease. If you are healthy then it will help you "maintain" that health in a toxic world.
Lord bless, Mark