Western women blaming men for not wanting women because intimidated by women’s power & intelligence

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2026). Western feminist nations' women are angry & blaming men because most Western men have stopped dating or marrying or going near the Western women, because the women believe the men are intimidated by powerful women & by women's intelligence & superiority. The women do not want to work anymore because of work stress & inflation, so they just want the men to pay for their rent & food, while they relax at home & enjoy shopping without working. Warn the Western women and all your church donators to repent, because they will all perish in the coming 7-year Tribulation Age judgment if you remain silent, so that they will form a mob riot and try to kill you. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you hate women with a murderous rage just like the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” “earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers” “Genesis 3:15 seed of the serpent” “lesbian sisterhood coven witch” androgynous LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) orgy child sex magick spirit cooking ritual globalist elite witch feminists do, who are throwing 12 million children’s leftover human meat & bone ashes into their supermarket groceries & church food & fast food, which the millions of cowardly traitor fake Christians are giving their human authority permission to continue by their condoning silence. Do not be afraid of assassination attempts or ridicule by all your church donators, but carry out God’s self-sacrificial love of Jesus and speak the tens of thousands of truths. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you work for Satan Lucifer and the nephilim reptilian hybrid demon spirit fake human witch feminists who want to exterminate all women using their feminist agenda so that they can eat their children & make them child sex slaves and use them as surrogate mothers for breeding their chimera hybrid army they are manufacturing to fight Jesus at Armageddon, and you want the blood of billions of Western feminist nations’ women on your hands as a fake “Bible’s watchman on the wall.”





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