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WtF's Evening Tyranny Report 06-18-2021 B/A Loses 4 Pilots After Injections Claims No Connections
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310 views • June 19, 2021
British Airways has had 4 of their pilots die after they received their injections but the airline claims there is no relations. There is also talks that the airline industry is talking about the possibility of their pilots that have taken the injections not flying. We shall see. The CDC has once again pushed off their so called emergency meeting on the issues of myocarditis in young children after the injections. This once again proves how little they care about human life.
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Article Links:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/four-healthy-british-airways-pilots-die-one-week-airline-says-no-link-covid-19-vaccine/
https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-coronavirus-aviation/fact-check-british-airways-is-not-in-crisis-talks-with-the-government-over-vaccinated-pilots-idUSL2N2NZ1ZO
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9683233/CDC-KNEW-coronavirus-hospitalization-fallen-teens-cynically-exploited-fears-parents.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/giant-mistake-cdc-delays-emergency-meeting-post-vax-heart-inflammation-due-juneteenth
https://www.theepochtimes.com/white-house-officials-brush-off-questions-on-whether-us-will-meet-bidens-vaccine-goal_3864254.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=ZeroHedge
https://www.cracknewz.com/2021/06/vaccine-passports-now-coming-to.html?m=1
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https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E4E5370WUAUKeA0?format=jpg&;name=900x900
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/four-healthy-british-airways-pilots-die-one-week-airline-says-no-link-covid-19-vaccine/
https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-coronavirus-aviation/fact-check-british-airways-is-not-in-crisis-talks-with-the-government-over-vaccinated-pilots-idUSL2N2NZ1ZO
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9683233/CDC-KNEW-coronavirus-hospitalization-fallen-teens-cynically-exploited-fears-parents.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/giant-mistake-cdc-delays-emergency-meeting-post-vax-heart-inflammation-due-juneteenth
https://www.theepochtimes.com/white-house-officials-brush-off-questions-on-whether-us-will-meet-bidens-vaccine-goal_3864254.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=ZeroHedge
https://www.cracknewz.com/2021/06/vaccine-passports-now-coming-to.html?m=1
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https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E4E5370WUAUKeA0?format=jpg&;name=900x900
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