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Rigged: The Voter Suppression Playbook (Full Film)🗳️
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80 views • April 29, 2022
Narrated by Jeffrey Wright, Rigged chronicles how our right to vote is being undercut by a decade of dirty tricks - including the partisan use of gerrymandering and voter purges, and the gutting of the Voting Rights Act by the Supreme Court.
The film captures real-time voter purges in North Carolina and voter intimidation in Texas.
American Issues Initiative - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgmqBELkWrcajbm4u3--5mw
The film captures real-time voter purges in North Carolina and voter intimidation in Texas.
American Issues Initiative - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgmqBELkWrcajbm4u3--5mw
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