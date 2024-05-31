🔥 Exploring About Earth Fiery Neighbor: Venus 🌋

🤔 Ever wondered what it's like on Venus?
🤝 👩 Let’s explore with Dr. Erika Kohler, a Research Space Scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt shares facts about the earth’s fiery neighbor planet i.e Venus. 🌐
🌌✨ She explains that Venus is a planet where the surface temperature reaches 460°C (900°F) – like being inside a wood-fired pizza oven! 🍕🔥
💨 With atmospheric pressure 95 times greater than Earth's, Venus is incredibly dense and heavy. 🌍
🙄But that's not all – its skies are filled with clouds of sulfuric acid, creating a wild and acidic environment. 🧪☁️
😅 Curious to learn more about this extreme planet? It's definitely not your next vacation spot! 🏖️
🔊 For more insights click the link in our bio or description above. 📸 ☝
