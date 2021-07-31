© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WILLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLBUR!🐴
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • July 31, 2021
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!!!
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨WARNING: THIS PODCAST IS RIDDEN WITH INVECTIVES🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
NO HORSES WERE HARMED IN THE POSTING OF THIS VIDEO
This is my 2nd attempt at platform cross-pollinization - check out my Odysee channel, which has the majority of my YouTube postings
I finally got out my love letter to JLONGBONE: https://odysee.com/@GMNo!:8/MY-AUDITION-FOR-THE-SPACE-BETWEEN-JKONGBONESHANGER-STEAKS:4
You'll note a li'l spelling faux pas
BIG FINGERS
sigh
Anywho...I had a fantastic week - on Sunday and Wednesday, I got shoutouts from Salty Cracker!
"Um...are you a child, or something, that you're excited by hearing your name?"
YES, ASSHOE
You nitwits could mount your TVs, for all the good it'll do ya - YOU'LL NEVER HEAR YOUR NAME SAID OUT LOUD, BITCHES!!!
POP-UP TV was your chance, scumbags...BUT YOU BLEW IT!
Going back to Tuesday evening...I've finished my 'predations' for the evening...just doing a last sweep, and then I remember WPRPN is broadcasting
Hey - let's just drop by and hit 'em with the ol' USS LIBERTY gif...wait...ayo! Hol' up, fam!
You want me to COME ON THE AIR?!?
woh
I'm kinda done with all that - I'm an old man, y'know
BUUUUUUUUUUUT
There's something not quite right about the state of things...could this be the VANTAGE POINT I've been awaiting?
FUCK YES, IT IS
I posted a link to the show when it was on dLive; when Japhy re-posts the show, I will link here - what I did was to establish my bona fides as a member of the INFORMATIONAL INFINITE - and part of what they've deemed the (((disinformation dozen)))
Guys...I told you: (((common core))) is ASSHOE
13 does NOT equal 12, dummy!
If the (((dd))) truly does exist - I AM PART OF IT
Hey - (((doctors))) - I FIGURED THIS OUT FROM THE PJs IN BROOKLYN, YOU UTTER SCUMBAGS! ARE YOU TELLING ME THAT I BEAT YOU ALL IN YOUR OWN PURPORTED AREA OF 'EXPERTISE'?!?
I KNOW THAT EVEN YOU STUPID ASS PHARMAGICIANS AND OTHER ASSORTED SCUMBAGS AREN'T THAT BLOODY STUPID
For the ones among you that ARE that stupid...WHY DON'T YOU GO SUCK ON SOME NICE GAS?
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨WARNING: THIS PODCAST IS RIDDEN WITH INVECTIVES🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨
NO HORSES WERE HARMED IN THE POSTING OF THIS VIDEO
This is my 2nd attempt at platform cross-pollinization - check out my Odysee channel, which has the majority of my YouTube postings
I finally got out my love letter to JLONGBONE: https://odysee.com/@GMNo!:8/MY-AUDITION-FOR-THE-SPACE-BETWEEN-JKONGBONESHANGER-STEAKS:4
You'll note a li'l spelling faux pas
BIG FINGERS
sigh
Anywho...I had a fantastic week - on Sunday and Wednesday, I got shoutouts from Salty Cracker!
"Um...are you a child, or something, that you're excited by hearing your name?"
YES, ASSHOE
You nitwits could mount your TVs, for all the good it'll do ya - YOU'LL NEVER HEAR YOUR NAME SAID OUT LOUD, BITCHES!!!
POP-UP TV was your chance, scumbags...BUT YOU BLEW IT!
Going back to Tuesday evening...I've finished my 'predations' for the evening...just doing a last sweep, and then I remember WPRPN is broadcasting
Hey - let's just drop by and hit 'em with the ol' USS LIBERTY gif...wait...ayo! Hol' up, fam!
You want me to COME ON THE AIR?!?
woh
I'm kinda done with all that - I'm an old man, y'know
BUUUUUUUUUUUT
There's something not quite right about the state of things...could this be the VANTAGE POINT I've been awaiting?
FUCK YES, IT IS
I posted a link to the show when it was on dLive; when Japhy re-posts the show, I will link here - what I did was to establish my bona fides as a member of the INFORMATIONAL INFINITE - and part of what they've deemed the (((disinformation dozen)))
Guys...I told you: (((common core))) is ASSHOE
13 does NOT equal 12, dummy!
If the (((dd))) truly does exist - I AM PART OF IT
Hey - (((doctors))) - I FIGURED THIS OUT FROM THE PJs IN BROOKLYN, YOU UTTER SCUMBAGS! ARE YOU TELLING ME THAT I BEAT YOU ALL IN YOUR OWN PURPORTED AREA OF 'EXPERTISE'?!?
I KNOW THAT EVEN YOU STUPID ASS PHARMAGICIANS AND OTHER ASSORTED SCUMBAGS AREN'T THAT BLOODY STUPID
For the ones among you that ARE that stupid...WHY DON'T YOU GO SUCK ON SOME NICE GAS?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.