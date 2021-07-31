BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WILLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLBUR!🐴
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
743 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
70 views • July 31, 2021
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!!!

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨WARNING: THIS PODCAST IS RIDDEN WITH INVECTIVES🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨

NO HORSES WERE HARMED IN THE POSTING OF THIS VIDEO

This is my 2nd attempt at platform cross-pollinization - check out my Odysee channel, which has the majority of my YouTube postings

I finally got out my love letter to JLONGBONE: https://odysee.com/@GMNo!:8/MY-AUDITION-FOR-THE-SPACE-BETWEEN-JKONGBONESHANGER-STEAKS:4

You'll note a li'l spelling faux pas

BIG FINGERS

sigh

Anywho...I had a fantastic week - on Sunday and Wednesday, I got shoutouts from Salty Cracker!

"Um...are you a child, or something, that you're excited by hearing your name?"

YES, ASSHOE

You nitwits could mount your TVs, for all the good it'll do ya - YOU'LL NEVER HEAR YOUR NAME SAID OUT LOUD, BITCHES!!!

POP-UP TV was your chance, scumbags...BUT YOU BLEW IT!

Going back to Tuesday evening...I've finished my 'predations' for the evening...just doing a last sweep, and then I remember WPRPN is broadcasting

Hey - let's just drop by and hit 'em with the ol' USS LIBERTY gif...wait...ayo! Hol' up, fam!

You want me to COME ON THE AIR?!?

woh

I'm kinda done with all that - I'm an old man, y'know

BUUUUUUUUUUUT

There's something not quite right about the state of things...could this be the VANTAGE POINT I've been awaiting?

FUCK YES, IT IS

I posted a link to the show when it was on dLive; when Japhy re-posts the show, I will link here - what I did was to establish my bona fides as a member of the INFORMATIONAL INFINITE - and part of what they've deemed the (((disinformation dozen)))

Guys...I told you: (((common core))) is ASSHOE

13 does NOT equal 12, dummy!

If the (((dd))) truly does exist - I AM PART OF IT

Hey - (((doctors))) - I FIGURED THIS OUT FROM THE PJs IN BROOKLYN, YOU UTTER SCUMBAGS! ARE YOU TELLING ME THAT I BEAT YOU ALL IN YOUR OWN PURPORTED AREA OF 'EXPERTISE'?!?

I KNOW THAT EVEN YOU STUPID ASS PHARMAGICIANS AND OTHER ASSORTED SCUMBAGS AREN'T THAT BLOODY STUPID

For the ones among you that ARE that stupid...WHY DON'T YOU GO SUCK ON SOME NICE GAS?
Keywords
cross platformsalty crackerodysee
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Europe tightens the screws on Ukrainian men in Lithuania as Kyiv demands more soldiers

Europe tightens the screws on Ukrainian men in Lithuania as Kyiv demands more soldiers

Lance D Johnson
Former German Intelligence Chief Arrested on Suspicion of Treason

Former German Intelligence Chief Arrested on Suspicion of Treason

Douglas Harrington
Florida County Finds 14 Unpermitted Flock Cameras; 11 Remain Unclaimed

Florida County Finds 14 Unpermitted Flock Cameras; 11 Remain Unclaimed

Edison Reed
Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies &#8220;Moral&#8221;

Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies “Moral”

Edison Reed
France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

Chase Codewell
RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

RFK Jr. Just Told Us Who He Really Is: A Genocide Apologist Running HHS

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy