What Should We Be Doing (During the next two years) - Quartet Preview

If we're going into a period of extraordinary change, what should we all be doing over the next two years?

With Penny Kelly, Kingsley Dennis, and host John Petersen.

Like, subscribe, and share the ❤️

Would you like to see your question featured in Quartet? To be included, leave your question for this episode at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/quartet-preview-what-should-we-be-doing-during-the-next-two-years/

We invite you to visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when new content is released. See you there!

Full, unfiltered, 75 minute episode available to premium members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium-quartet-what-should-we-be-doing-during-the-next-two-years/