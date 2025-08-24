Panzer Dragoon Mini (1996, Game Gear)

Panzer Dragoon Mini (パンツァードラグーン ミニ) is a shoot'em up developed by Sega and Rit's Co., and published by Sega. It was only released in Japan.



The game is a spin-off to the Panzer Dragoon series of rail shooters. You select one out of three dragons which differ in terms of speed, lock-on speed, damage dealing and health regeneration. Health is regenerated after completing a level. A level has two boss fights, one in the middle, one at the end. During a level, you either fly "into" the screen, similar to Space Harrier, or to the side. You can move freely across the lower part of the screen. A crosshair show were your shots are fired. You can shoot or hold down fire to activated the target lock-on: if you move the crosshair over an enemy, it will be locked on. Releasing the fire button will hit all locked-on targets with a powerful shot.

