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Public Senate Hearing: Early Outpatient Treatment: An Essential Part of a COVID-19 Solution, Part II
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51 views • December 19, 2020
Sen. Ron Johnson, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee held this second hearing on December 8, 2020 focusing on early treatment of COVID-19.
Before this hearing even started the disinformation campaign already began. The mainstream media labeled this an anti-vaccine hearing. Watch it for yourself and see how wrong that is.
Watch the entire 2.5 hour hearing here:
https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/early-outpatient-treatment-an-essential-part-of-a-covid-19-solution-part-ii
Before this hearing even started the disinformation campaign already began. The mainstream media labeled this an anti-vaccine hearing. Watch it for yourself and see how wrong that is.
Watch the entire 2.5 hour hearing here:
https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/early-outpatient-treatment-an-essential-part-of-a-covid-19-solution-part-ii
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