Pop star's mother dead after DISNEY death JAB mandate
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10125 followers
1
214 views • 1 day ago

AGT Winner Grace VanderWaal Mourns Death of Mom Tina | E! News

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=UjYxQmF7b28

Oct 21, 2025 #gracevanderwaal #enews #agt

‘America’s Got Talent’ winner Grace VanderWaal revealed her mother Tina VanderWaal died following a battle with breast cancer. The ‘Megalopolis’ actress found fame on season 11 of ‘AGT,’ with her mom joining her onstage after her singing and ukulele skills won over the judges.

###

Context and AnalysisGrace VanderWaal (born 2004) and her mother, Tina VanderWaal (née unknown; died October 20, 2025, at age 53 from breast cancer), have no public record or direct evidence of their COVID-19 vaccination status in 2021—no confirmations, denials, social media posts, or medical disclosures. Grace's X account (@GraceVanderWaal)

Estimated ProbabilityBased on the above, the probability that Grace VanderWaal was vaccinated against COVID-19 in 2021 is 95–98%.

----------

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

grace vanderwaal tina vanderwaal americas-got-talent
