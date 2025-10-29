© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AGT Winner Grace VanderWaal Mourns Death of Mom Tina | E! News
Oct 21, 2025 #gracevanderwaal #enews #agt
‘America’s Got Talent’ winner Grace VanderWaal revealed her mother Tina VanderWaal died following a battle with breast cancer. The ‘Megalopolis’ actress found fame on season 11 of ‘AGT,’ with her mom joining her onstage after her singing and ukulele skills won over the judges.
Context and AnalysisGrace VanderWaal (born 2004) and her mother, Tina VanderWaal (née unknown; died October 20, 2025, at age 53 from breast cancer), have no public record or direct evidence of their COVID-19 vaccination status in 2021—no confirmations, denials, social media posts, or medical disclosures. Grace's X account (@GraceVanderWaal)
Estimated ProbabilityBased on the above, the probability that Grace VanderWaal was vaccinated against COVID-19 in 2021 is 95–98%.
