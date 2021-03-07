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Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA:Proof the NHS is Lying - This is Genocide and the Jabs Must Stop Now!
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400 views • March 07, 2021
Dr. Coleman reveals the lies in the NHS booklet that urges "older adults" to take the Covid jab.
He cites adverse events, incl. death, and predicts a genocidal event after the 2nd shot in the autumn - same predicts prof Doloris Cahill warning about kill switch in covid jabs.
(Note: Since this video was recorded, there has been an update on the UK Pfizer deaths and injuries. There are now 143 deaths)
source
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/proof-the-nhs-is-lying-this-is-genocide-and-the-jabs-must-stop-now_9GiGrKw12GUMrQw.html
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit
https://www.vernoncoleman.com
He cites adverse events, incl. death, and predicts a genocidal event after the 2nd shot in the autumn - same predicts prof Doloris Cahill warning about kill switch in covid jabs.
(Note: Since this video was recorded, there has been an update on the UK Pfizer deaths and injuries. There are now 143 deaths)
source
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/proof-the-nhs-is-lying-this-is-genocide-and-the-jabs-must-stop-now_9GiGrKw12GUMrQw.html
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit
https://www.vernoncoleman.com
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