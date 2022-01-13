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USATODAY.com promoting Sick Satanic Pedophilia (Links below) [12.01.2022]
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40 views • January 13, 2022
"Share This Before It's to Late! I've Been Warnlng Everyone About This for Years! "
Note: Just like in Denmark were a public 'Freedon Fighter' also promote the Sick Satanic LGBTQIA' and Pedophilia Agenda in plain Sight, and this Satanist just participated in the Danish municipal election where MSN gives 'talk time' to this sick 'person' - No one seems to know - No one seems to care... I have a lot of videos and emails were I proove it, not shared... yet...
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
--
USA Today: Pedophilia Is Merely ‘Inappropriate,’ ‘Among The Most Misunderstood’ Conditions In America
https://www.dailywire.com/news/usa-today-pedophilia-is-merely-inappropriate-among-the-most-misunderstood-conditions-in-america
USA Today promoting 'complicated' study on pedophilia:
https://eu.usatoday.com/story/life/health-wellness/2022/01/10/pedophiles-pedophilia-sexual-disorder/8768423002/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=USA+Today+promoting+%27complicated%27+study+on+pedophilia&;t=h_&ia=web
USA Today faces backlash and deletes series of tweets which 'normalize' PEDOPHILIA by claiming it is 'misunderstood' and a condition 'determined in the womb'
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10395407/USA-Today-faces-backlash-deletes-series-tweets-normalizes-pedophilia.html
https://www.foxnews.com/media/usa-today-blasted-promoting-complicated-pedophilia-study
https://eu.usatoday.com/story/life/health-wellness/2022/01/10/pedophiles-pedophilia-sexual-disorder/8768423002/
https://twitter.com/usatoday
https://m.youtube.com/user/USATODAY
https://www.youtube.com/USATODAY
https://www.youtube.com/c/USATODAYLife
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi3RHb1iJWQB4qOuWPVAQ_w
33,744 Views jan 12, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING
69.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/kApknAPR-Q4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
Note: Just like in Denmark were a public 'Freedon Fighter' also promote the Sick Satanic LGBTQIA' and Pedophilia Agenda in plain Sight, and this Satanist just participated in the Danish municipal election where MSN gives 'talk time' to this sick 'person' - No one seems to know - No one seems to care... I have a lot of videos and emails were I proove it, not shared... yet...
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Systematisk Pædofili & Børnehandel Stortrives i Danmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
--
USA Today: Pedophilia Is Merely ‘Inappropriate,’ ‘Among The Most Misunderstood’ Conditions In America
https://www.dailywire.com/news/usa-today-pedophilia-is-merely-inappropriate-among-the-most-misunderstood-conditions-in-america
USA Today promoting 'complicated' study on pedophilia:
https://eu.usatoday.com/story/life/health-wellness/2022/01/10/pedophiles-pedophilia-sexual-disorder/8768423002/
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=USA+Today+promoting+%27complicated%27+study+on+pedophilia&;t=h_&ia=web
USA Today faces backlash and deletes series of tweets which 'normalize' PEDOPHILIA by claiming it is 'misunderstood' and a condition 'determined in the womb'
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10395407/USA-Today-faces-backlash-deletes-series-tweets-normalizes-pedophilia.html
https://www.foxnews.com/media/usa-today-blasted-promoting-complicated-pedophilia-study
https://eu.usatoday.com/story/life/health-wellness/2022/01/10/pedophiles-pedophilia-sexual-disorder/8768423002/
https://twitter.com/usatoday
https://m.youtube.com/user/USATODAY
https://www.youtube.com/USATODAY
https://www.youtube.com/c/USATODAYLife
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi3RHb1iJWQB4qOuWPVAQ_w
33,744 Views jan 12, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING
69.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/kApknAPR-Q4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
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