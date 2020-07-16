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Jeff Grupp on the Nonsequitur Show: Is There Reason to Believe in God Tom Jump vs Jeff Grupp
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3 views • July 16, 2020
I was privileged to be back on one of the very best internet talk-shows in the world, the Nonsequitur Show, for a very interesting talk with Tom, Steve, and Kyle about why we should or should not believe that a scientific epistemology is or is not any more real than a faith experience (which, according to Hebrews 11:1, is "evidence of the unseen" KJV/NLT).
My website: http:www.debunkingatheism.net (also can use http://wwwpraiseandlove.net)
LInk to the Nonsequitur Show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WPLGn...
This broadcast was from early 2019, my second time on The Nonsequiter Show. The Nonsequiter Show would not talk to me or have me back on the show after this broadcast, and I now can't get a single atheist to debate me on the internet, period.
My website: http:www.debunkingatheism.net (also can use http://wwwpraiseandlove.net)
LInk to the Nonsequitur Show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WPLGn...
This broadcast was from early 2019, my second time on The Nonsequiter Show. The Nonsequiter Show would not talk to me or have me back on the show after this broadcast, and I now can't get a single atheist to debate me on the internet, period.
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