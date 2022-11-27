Transhumanists Mix GMO Seed, Blood & DNA

Daniel 2:43 warns us that the Transhumanists during the end of days will attempt to mix our pure humanity with their GMO seed (blood & DNA) via their AI Systems and turn us into cyborgs. Based on how I read the Bible, they will fail, but come close. They will fall in hacking our consciousness and fall back to implementing their Mark of the Beast database system instead. They will succeed at that goal. What should we do to combat these Transhumanists? What does the Bible say to do?

