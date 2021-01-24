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Set Your Face Message 1.23.2021
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71 views • January 24, 2021
Struggling with current events or what the future holds? Hopefully, this will encourage you!
For our Subscribers... THANK YOU !!!
For our Financial Contributors... THANK YOU!!!
If you want to help us financially, there are two ways:
paypal.me/DesignByVicky
or regular mail
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
Website is coming along! vickyandchuck.com
Email for now is [email protected]
Please leave your comments of encouragement, dreams, visions, words of LIFE and praye requests. We love you all and pray for you daily. Thank you so much for being here and being who you are!
Hugs and shalom!!! Vicky and Chuck
For our Subscribers... THANK YOU !!!
For our Financial Contributors... THANK YOU!!!
If you want to help us financially, there are two ways:
paypal.me/DesignByVicky
or regular mail
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
Website is coming along! vickyandchuck.com
Email for now is [email protected]
Please leave your comments of encouragement, dreams, visions, words of LIFE and praye requests. We love you all and pray for you daily. Thank you so much for being here and being who you are!
Hugs and shalom!!! Vicky and Chuck
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