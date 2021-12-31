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Autumn Woods Naples Florida 6654 Nature Preserve CT, Naples, FL 34109
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0 view • December 31, 2021
This meticulously maintained 4-bedroom pool home has been entirely remodeled with stunning upgrades. Some of the features include new wide plank pine wood shiplap in the foyer, formal living room, primary suite and family room. Plantation shutters throughout. New GE Café series appliances compliment the repurposed kitchen cabinets with roll out shelving and stone kitchen countertops. All 3 bathrooms overstate new vanities with quartz countertops and boutique custom mirrors. All lighting has been updated throughout the home with high end fixtures. New exterior Sherwin Williams 15-year paint. All interior walls and ceilings are painted throughout. Enjoy outdoor living on the large lanai overlooking the pool with soothing water descent feature. Spectacular, park-like grounds showcase meticulous landscaping, 6 types of fruit bearing trees backing up to the nature preserve. Located on a desirable cul-de-sac of just 11 properties with a nature trail entrance at the end of the street. Autumn Woods is a sought-after community in north Naples. It boasts guard gated security, A rated schools, beaches 2 miles, shopping and restaurants in every direction.
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