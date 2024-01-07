DEAGEL Forecasts Massive Depopulation by 2025

Deagel 2025 Forecast by Country

Population decrease in 2020 was due to Fake PCR test media hype. The actual excess mortality numbers for USA and UK and almost all countries was about the same as previous years. Excess mortality with onset of the VAXX program is real and under-reported in the VAERS database. It's actually higher. - https://openvaers.com/covid-data --- This link provides the original version of the Deagel site before all the depopulation forecasts were removed - https://justpaste.it/7sg7o





Jun 21, 2021

Deagel, a real intelligence organization for the U.S. government, predicts massive global depopulation (50-80%) by 2025.

Analysis based on a Military website called Deagel and some clips collected from the internet about their depopulation forecast. This video based on their old website. Their new website has recently removed the 2025 depopulation forecast. Download the video for your future reference.





List of known Deagel partners, Clients and Sources are given below, according to their own website:





• Army

• Navy

• CIA

• National Security Agency

• Department of National Defence

• North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO – OTAN)

• Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

• OSCE

• Russian Defense Procurement Agency

• The World Bank

• United Nations (UN)

• Department of State

• European union





Deagel, a real intelligence organization for the U.S. government, predicts massive global depopulation (50-80%) by 2025

Deagel Makes Mysterious Changes To 2025 Population Forecast For America As Bill Gates Launches 'Grand Challenge': The 'Holy Grail Of Influenza Research' And 'Bridging The Valley Of Death'

