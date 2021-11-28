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Ghislaine Maxwell Discusses TerraMar Project at the Westchester Digital Summit
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92 views • November 28, 2021
Check out this video from back in 2014 when Ghislaine Maxwell, who founded and was President of the TerraMar Project, discussed plans for her now-exposed shadow organization used for child sex trafficking.
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https://oppressed.news/2021/11/news/child-predators/ghislaine-maxwell-discusses-the-terramar-project-at-the-westchester-digital-summit/
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-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2021/11/news/child-predators/ghislaine-maxwell-discusses-the-terramar-project-at-the-westchester-digital-summit/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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