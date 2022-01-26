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Quick way to move trailers like a boss
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41 views • January 26, 2022
Welded thinner 3”x1” square tubing. To box blade hoping to create a weak point to break if over loaded. Box blade and 3 point tractor should be protected. Great for moving trailers around land, land projects. If I was going on road I would put chains. Do at your own risk. I seen the county do it, and thought it was a smart idea. If and when trailer stuck in mud, or need to get a load somewhere on a muddy day comes in handy.
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