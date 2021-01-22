THE COVID FRAUDEMIC - YOU ARE THE RESISTANCE

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"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire
http://thecrowhouse.com
TheCrowhouse YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
Twitter: @maxigan
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/max-igan-21263a66/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
Surviving The Matrix Podcast on I-Heart:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-surviving-the-matrix-62777378/
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB
ONE PISSED OFF DOCTOR - MASKS ARE KILLING YOU - TAKE THEM OFF NOW!:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/htbfgnqvMtem/
GTA Foundation Chairman Mr. Henry Palaszczuk: GTA will tap into genetic technology blue ocean market valued at trillons of dollars:
https://medium.com/@gtablockchain/gta-foundation-chairman-mr-henry-3bfda91f3d18
'Perfectly healthy' Miami doctor, 56, died of a blood disorder 16 days after getting Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9119431/Miami-doctor-58-dies-three-weeks-receiving-Pfizer-Covid-19-vaccine.html
Belgian bar owner sentenced to prison for pouring a beer:
https://www.brusselstimes.com/news/belgium-all-news/148415/belgian-bar-owner-gets-prison-sentence-for-pouring-someone-a-beer-wim-poppe-gitan-kessel-lo-coronavirus-measures-hospitality-industry/
Arizona Mother Arrested After Beating Her COVID-Positive Children for Not Wearing Masks at Home:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/arizona-mother-arrested-beating-covid-positive-children-not-wearing-masks-home/?utm_source=Email&;utm_medium=the-gateway-pundit&utm_campaign=dailypm&utm_content=daily
Jonny Dart - Never get the vac*ine official video (closing track):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_8bkhrcQMTM&;feature=youtu.be
Florida Unites Against Mandatory Insanity (FUAMI)
Here's the signup link:
https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/IR12qd8/FloridaUnites
Here is a link to a recent video from Sibel Edmonds
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1dqDRJZq58k&;t=12s&ab_channel=Newsbud
Wikileak Total Data Dump:
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/?fbclid=IwAR2U_Evqah_Qy2wxNY12FMqFC5dAFUcZL5Kl4FIfQuMFMp8ssbM46oHXWMI
COPS FOR COVID TRUTH:
https://advocateme.wixsite.com/copsforcovidtruth
COVID Stickers - Anti-ganda Print Files:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xa6th9n4b7spkd1/AABL5HuuuW0ojclJeGImsa9ua?dl=0
Should You Take the COVID19 Test?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUqvZB65bYs&;t
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!