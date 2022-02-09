© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Canadians LOVE The Freedom Truckers, Says Activist
Follow
1
Share
Report
182 views • February 09, 2022
The Canadian people love the Freedom Convoy truckers and strongly support their efforts to liberate Canada from the totalitarian COVID policies, despite the fake media narrative, said Canadian activist Luigi Grimaldi in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Conversations That Matter. This level of support for a grassroots movement is unprecedented in the nation's history, Grimaldi said. The policies have been horrific, with Grimaldi himself losing his job for refusing to take the experimental COVID injections.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.