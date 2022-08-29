Dr. Mercola - Superspreader of Truth - My Response to The New York Times' Film

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ybw1d4JTqouQ/

DETAILED PDF: https://media.mercola.com/ImageServer/Public/2022/August/PDF/superspreader-of-truth-pdf.pdf

STORY AT-A-GLANCE

August 19, 2022, The New York Times (NYT) published the documentary “Superspreader,” featuring yours truly, on FX and Hulu, both of which are owned by Disney

The top institutional owners of The NYT are The Vanguard Group and BlackRock Inc. Combined, they have ownership in nearly 90% of all S&P 500 firms, and through their investment holdings they secretly wield monopoly control over all industries

The takeaway from the program is that my integrity is in question because I run a successful vitamin and organic food company

The same networks critical of how I fund my free information outreach with nutritional supplements and biodynamic foods advertised Hard Seltzer alcohol, Pop Tarts, Taco Bell and fad supplements, including a hair growth formula, a testosterone booster and a weight loss pill, during the program

The timing of the documentary also ended up being ironic, as just one week before the “Superspreader” program aired, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed all of its COVID-19 guidelines, thereby proving many of my positions on COVID correct