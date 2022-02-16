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The Patriot Hour: Clinton For Prison 2022 - Me: Yeah really? [15.02.2022]
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81 views • February 16, 2022
Mike: 'Things Are Heating Up. Wheels Of Justice Move Very Slow' - Me: Really???
Mee: Why can't Mike 'see' that the satanist all are member of the same 'club'?
Was Trump and Clinton both on Epsteins Flylist?
Why was Trump and Clinton then not summoned and questioned at Ghislaine Maxwell's trial?
Do you trust the judicial system in the US Mike, or do you think it is totally corrupt and rotten exactly as in Denmark?
--
George Carlin: 'They don’t want a population of citizens capable of critical thinking. They don’t want well informed, well educated people capable of critical thinking. They’re not interested in that. That doesn’t help them. That's against their interests.'
'It's called the American Dream because you have to be asleep to believe it.'
George Carlin - Life Is Worth Losing
Recorded 5 Nov 2005, Beacon Theater, New York City, New York
Released: January 10, 2006
George Carlin - It's A BIG Club & You Ain't In It!
YouTube · SkyEcho7 · 14. mar. 2019
https://youtu.be/Nyvxt1svxso
--
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
The Patriot Hour
Published February 15, 2022
1,248 Views
https://rumble.com/vv1547-clinton-for-prison-2022.html
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
Mee: Why can't Mike 'see' that the satanist all are member of the same 'club'?
Was Trump and Clinton both on Epsteins Flylist?
Why was Trump and Clinton then not summoned and questioned at Ghislaine Maxwell's trial?
Do you trust the judicial system in the US Mike, or do you think it is totally corrupt and rotten exactly as in Denmark?
--
George Carlin: 'They don’t want a population of citizens capable of critical thinking. They don’t want well informed, well educated people capable of critical thinking. They’re not interested in that. That doesn’t help them. That's against their interests.'
'It's called the American Dream because you have to be asleep to believe it.'
George Carlin - Life Is Worth Losing
Recorded 5 Nov 2005, Beacon Theater, New York City, New York
Released: January 10, 2006
George Carlin - It's A BIG Club & You Ain't In It!
YouTube · SkyEcho7 · 14. mar. 2019
https://youtu.be/Nyvxt1svxso
--
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
The Patriot Hour
Published February 15, 2022
1,248 Views
https://rumble.com/vv1547-clinton-for-prison-2022.html
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
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