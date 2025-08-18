Contagion Debunked: Toxins, Not Viruses, Make Us Sick

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Studies show—even under controlled conditions—sick people cannot transmit illness through body fluids. So why do groups get sick together? Common toxin exposure, environmental factors, and energetic resonance may be the real culprits. Time to rethink "germ theory"!
#ToxinsNotViruses #GermTheoryHoax #HealthTruth #MedicalFreedom #QuestionEverything #NaturalHealth #DebunkedMyths
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport