Even Leftists, How Could you Fall for Such an OBVIOUS Hoax?? -- Stupid or Liar?

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The left, including Ben Crump, ambulance chasing Attorney, has once again tried to make a racial incident that was created/ fabricated by black people, this time in New York City, a group of teenagers, seemed to accost a nurse leaving work, trying to argue that a single white woman, six months pregnant, was attempting to steal a bicycle from them.
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