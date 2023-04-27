Ukraine Update April 27, 2023

⚡️ SITREP

⚡️ Sasha Maltsev was an ordinary Russian man mobilized to defend his homeland. Sergeant Maltsev single-handedly stormed an enemy trench, (video) killing three and taking two prisoners. A few days later he would die in battle as a warrior, who laid his life for the Motherland. He was awarded the title Hero of Russia posthumously. Today would’ve been his 48th birthday.

⚡️ On 26 April 2023, as a result of the negotiation process, 40 Russian servicemen, who were in mortal danger while in captivity, have returned from Kiev-controlled territory. The freed personnel will fly to Moscow by Russian transport aircraft to undergo treatment and rehabilitation in medical facilities of the Russian Defense Ministry. All the released are being provided with the necessary medical and psychological care.

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, Army Aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on manpower and military hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Dvurechnaya, Timkovka, Kislovka, and Kamenka (Kharkov region).

💥 More than 40 Ukrainian servicemen, one armored fighting vehicle, and two motor vehicles have been eliminated in this direction during the day.

💥 In addition, actions of four sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were thwarted near Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Masyutovka, and Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region).

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, Russian Operational-Tactical Aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces hit units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Makeyevka, Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Moreover, two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance units were annihilated near Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chernopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 Up to 65 Ukrainian troops, one armored fighting vehicle, one pick-up truck, one motor vehicle, one D-20 howitzer, and one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery gun have been eliminated in this direction during the day.

◽️ In Donetsk direction, the assault detachments continue fighting against AFU units and mercenaries in the west part of the city of Artyomovsk.

◽️ Airborne Troops and units of the Yug Group of Forces have been supporting the actions of the assault detachments to liberate the city in this area, foiling the enemy's attempts to counter attacks on the northern and southern flanks.

💥 Close to Artyomovskoye, Bogdanovka, and Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), air strikes and artillery fire of the Yug Group of Forces have hit units of the 57th Motorized Infantry Brigade and the 5th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

◽️ The Russian aviation have made 4 sorties in this area during the day. The Group's artillery have performed 59 firing missions.

💥 During the day, the enemy losses in this direction amounted to up to 300 Ukrainian military personnel and mercenaries, two infantry fighting vehicles, four fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, D-20 and Msta-B howitzers, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery unit, and one British-made L118 howitzer. In addition, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed near Vyemka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery fire of the Vostok Group of Forces have hit AFU units close to Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye direction), and Pyatikhatki (Kherson region).

💥 Two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been put down near Sladkoye and Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ During the day, the enemy's losses in these directions have amounted to 25 Ukrainian troops, one armored fighting vehicle, two vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer.

Also, ammunition depots of the 108th Territorial Defense Brigade and the 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been destroyed near Shevchenko and Dobrovolye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system have been eliminated during the day.

💥 In addition, one Ukrainian Zoopark counter-battery radar station was destroyed near Lvovo (Kherson region).

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 93 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 127 areas during the day.

💥 Two command and control posts of AFU special operations forces near Velikiy Island (Kherson region) have been neutralized.

- Russian Defense Ministry



