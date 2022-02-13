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Mandela Effect: Dukes of Hazard has been changed to "HAZZARD" !! via quantum entanglement
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77 views • February 13, 2022
the 70's-80's TV sitcom Dukes of Hazard has been changed to Dukes of Hazzard . this is not a faulty memory or a mass misspelling ..your realty is being polluted with a counterfeit reality ,Qbits and the glue that holds the universe together ..dark matter and higgs singlets CERN, FERMILAB, DWAVE
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