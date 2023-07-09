Turing's Nightmare (Dies irae)

Alan Turing is considered the Godfather of modern computing. Enlisted by the British forces during WW2 to decode the German's Enigma machine, Turing invented the processing architecture we use in digital components today. However as digital technology has evolved to empower evil forces in our world, I imagine the discovery he made did not entirely turn out as he would have hoped. This is an electronic realization of that scenario, incorporating the medieval Latin chant, "Dies irae" (Day of Wrath).





Music and video Copyright © 2023 Alfred A. Scudiero. All Rights Reserved.