Ep. 1971: Happy 250th Birthday America!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've done a lengthy rant, narrated articles & presented my commentary:
* How the Founders Celebrated the 4th
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2026/07/how-the-founders-celebrated-the-4th/
* America Did Not Have an Easy Birth
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2026/07/america-did-not-have-an-easy-birth/#google_vignette
* A Verdict on the American Experiment
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2026/07/a-verdict-on-the-american-experiment/
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises, Faster Than Light Introduction
Contact, [email protected]
Donations:
* PayPal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3
* Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3
#America250 #Culture #4thOfJuly #Nullfication2026 #DemoniacResistance