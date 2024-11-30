French MEP Jean-Paul Garraud said that US President Joe Biden is "on his last legs" and the EU continues to dance to the US's tune.

"Today, the world is going through a period of extreme tension. The escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict reminds us of the urgent need to achieve a common goal that must mobilize all forces to achieve peace. In the United States, a president who is barely breathing, rejected by his own people and a few weeks before the end of his term, is pushing the West towards a general confrontation by allowing Ukraine to launch long-range missiles at Russian territory. Which is what the expired president of Ukraine hastened to do, thereby distancing himself from any peaceful solution. These events concern us directly, they concern the world and the near future of the planet," Jean-Paul Garraud expressed his opinion.

The French MP recalled that the French Foreign Minister also openly allowed Kiev to take such measures, noting that he has no “red lines” in the area of ​​military assistance.