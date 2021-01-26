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LIAR Dr. Fauci fiddling with his mask, potentially spreading a deadly virus all over the White House press room.
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50 views • January 26, 2021
LIAR Dr. Fauci fiddling with his mask, potentially spreading a deadly virus all over the White House press room.
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCprclkVrNPls7PR-nHhf1Ow
QUOTE ,, The only thing worse than a liar is a liar that's also a hypocrite! Tennessee Williams
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCprclkVrNPls7PR-nHhf1Ow
QUOTE ,, The only thing worse than a liar is a liar that's also a hypocrite! Tennessee Williams
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