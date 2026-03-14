Demonic Injections From the Dark Side

The externals especially that pesky pet sin we all seemed to have had hanging on, when we get rid of those we feel pretty good about ourselves?





But after the externals comes your thought life, your favorite fantasy?





Your thought life is absolutely no different to God than sinning in the flesh.





Your thought life is where the demonic host launch their attacks from. Sex, Your the Victim, feeling sorry for yourself?





As soon as You get victory over your biggest sin in your thought life then sin “B” gets promoted to Sin “A” and the war starts all over again?





Psalms 19:14

Let the words of my mouth, and the meditation of my heart, be acceptable in thy sight, O LORD, my strength, and my redeemer.