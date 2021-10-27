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Citizen Journalist Exposes Apparent Medical Disinformation from Grant Shapps
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591 views • October 27, 2021
https://rumble.com/vob0ct-citizen-journalist-exposes-apparent-medical-disinformation-from-grant-shapp.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
An excerpt taken from UK Column News - 8th October 2021
With, Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen.
Full Episode =
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9FxmWPwsTKf8/
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Sources:
*************
Grant Shapps made a statement that 99% of Covid cases are un unvaccinated.
When you ask questions about covid which are the counter narrative you get blocked. Citizen Journalists web site asked some questions using the Freedom Of Information (FOI)
ONS Mortality Stats: - https://bit.ly/3AnwGZE
CJ Article: - https://bit.ly/3iFPQE4
BT Article: - https://bit.ly/2ZYCQCK
An excerpt taken from UK Column News - 8th October 2021
With, Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen.
Full Episode =
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9FxmWPwsTKf8/
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Sources:
*************
Grant Shapps made a statement that 99% of Covid cases are un unvaccinated.
When you ask questions about covid which are the counter narrative you get blocked. Citizen Journalists web site asked some questions using the Freedom Of Information (FOI)
ONS Mortality Stats: - https://bit.ly/3AnwGZE
CJ Article: - https://bit.ly/3iFPQE4
BT Article: - https://bit.ly/2ZYCQCK
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