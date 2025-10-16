Texas just opened the gates to digital tyranny. SB2420, a dystopian UK-style online ID law, will soon force Texans to verify their age to access even the most basic online services—marking the first step toward a nationwide Digital ID system.





Set to take effect January 1, 2026, the law hides behind “protecting children online,” but experts warn it’s just another Trojan horse for surveillance and mass data collection. Both Apple and Google admit it will require users to surrender personal details just to check the weather or to download an app.





It’s the same playbook they’re using in the UK and Australia, where “age assurance” laws quietly morphed into full-blown Digital ID systems controlling access to search engines and everyday online life. Louisiana and Utah are already following the same path under the same false pretext.





When asked if he’d repeal the law if elected governor, Texas candidate Doc Pete Chambers told us, “Of course I would. More overreach leads to Digital ID controls.”





If Texans don’t act fast, every click, search, and download could soon be tracked, tagged, and tied to your ID. The time to push back is now—before it’s too late.





https://rumble.com/v70cs9m-warning-texas-passes-dystopian-uk-style-online-id-law-daily-pulse-ep-128.html





