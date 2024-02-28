Create New Account
Supreme Court | Censorship | Supreme Court appears to believe social media platforms have 1st Amendment right to CENSOR users!
Paul Davis UnCancelled
Published 20 hours ago

Supreme Court heard oral arguments from Texas and Florida regarding whether their laws banning social media censorship violate the First Amendment rights of Meta, X, and YouTube to censor users | US Airman's act of self-immolation sets internet on fire with both tributes and scorn | Israel moves forward with ground assault on Refah, tells Palestinian refugees to flee to bombed-out north | Intel cmy panics over Trump | Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsom Sears misgenders transgender senator | FBI forced young, pregnant wife of J6er to stand barefoot outside in below-freezing weather--she miscarried the next day | Bill Gates will block out the sun | Ronna McDaniel finally resigns


