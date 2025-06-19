Should We Celebrate Christmas and Easter? Even If They Are Not Pagan?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My commentary on the 2025 Beha’alotcha torah portion.
Other videos cited:
Arguing From Extrabiblical Authority; Papal Infalibility, Early Church Fathers, Biblical Scholars - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMonBYj-TY8
Overview of the Biblical Feast Days - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uQT2lpBJp04&list=PLEoS4nxAcC-jwxwis0Hq-nzin_LiY5GIG&index=39
The Importance of God’s Law - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QIKrgkwGBZ4&list=PLEoS4nxAcC-jwxwis0Hq-nzin_LiY5GIG&index=13
Passover 101 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uTOYrc3HZlQ
The Christmas Question: Full Documentary - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yei17uJeKuw
Ep. 56 New Covenant Made Simple & Rebuilding the Temple | Daniel Joseph (Corner Fringe Ministries) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XL0O-IlDr3w
Bible verses covered:
Deuteronomy 12:2-4
Numbers 9:1-14
Luke 22:1, 7-19
Matthew 15:3, 7-9
