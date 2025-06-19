BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Should We Celebrate Christmas and Easter? Even If They Are Not Pagan?
Henry Thrun
Henry Thrun
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 17 hours ago

My commentary on the 2025 Beha’alotcha torah portion.

Sign up for my newsletter: https://dashboard.mailerlite.com/forms/1500898/154376834517042960/share


Other videos cited:

Arguing From Extrabiblical Authority; Papal Infalibility, Early Church Fathers, Biblical Scholars - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMonBYj-TY8

Overview of the Biblical Feast Days - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uQT2lpBJp04&list=PLEoS4nxAcC-jwxwis0Hq-nzin_LiY5GIG&index=39

The Importance of God’s Law - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QIKrgkwGBZ4&list=PLEoS4nxAcC-jwxwis0Hq-nzin_LiY5GIG&index=13

Passover 101 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uTOYrc3HZlQ

The Christmas Question: Full Documentary - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yei17uJeKuw

Ep. 56 New Covenant Made Simple & Rebuilding the Temple | Daniel Joseph (Corner Fringe Ministries) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XL0O-IlDr3w


Bible verses covered:

Deuteronomy 12:2-4

Numbers 9:1-14

Luke 22:1, 7-19

Matthew 15:3, 7-9


Pic references:

https://i.pinimg.com/originals/f0/3b/23/f03b2319d0c72b55504fea92d89ca01a.jpg

https://i.pinimg.com/originals/0e/71/43/0e7143ff76c0cc7487a20b96cf5d0f22.jpg

https://pics.filmaffinity.com/kirk_cameron_s_saving_christmas-352223974-large.jpg


Donations: paypal.me/hthrun

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hthrun

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hthrun

USA.life: https://usa.life/hthrun

Gab: https://gab.com/hthrun

Parler: https://parler.com/Hthrun

MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/henrythrun

Telegram: https://t.me/hthrun

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hthrun

Keywords
biblegodgospeleasterjesuschristmasmatthewyeshuayahwehhistorycommuniontorahdeuteronomytrumpetsphariseessabbathfeastmosespassoverpagancommandmentstraditionstabernaclesholidaysfirstfruits
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy