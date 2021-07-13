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Orlando Wilson - Author, Photographer, Private Investigator
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Orlando “Andy” Wilson is a private investigator, security consultant & writer that has worked internationally at all levels of the specialist security and investigation industry for over 30 years. Over the years, he has become accustomed to the types of complications that can occur, when dealing with international law enforcement agencies and the problem of dealing with kidnapping, organized criminal and Mafia groups.

Orlando is also a published author, writer, photographer and has been interviewed by numerous international TV and media outlets on topics ranging from kidnapping, organized crime to maritime piracy. He has been interviewed by media outlets ranging from the Professional Mariner Magazine, Newsweek Serbija, Newsweek en Espanol, GrupoMilenio, MundoFox, The New York Times, Soldier of Fortune Magazine and others. He currently works with Pro Content Media, a Miami based content and full service production company.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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