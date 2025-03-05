The 45-47 Foil Effect

“America Is Back!”

The separation of President Trump’s two terms has created a witches’ brew for the Dems.

[Bidan]’s [p]residency had a foil effect: 4 years of horror between DJT’s non-consecutive terms.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | Episode 2436 (5 March 2025)

https://rumble.com/v6q62ho-trump-rocks-the-swamp-and-dems-hit-rock-bottom-ep.-2436-03052025.html