Russian Forces Return to Kharkov - Ukraine's Strategic Crisis Expands

Update on the conflict in Ukraine for May 19, 2024...
▪️Russia has opened an extensive front in the Kharkov region, retaking territory lost during Ukraine's 2022 fall offensive;
▪️Ukraine is already suffering from a large and expanding strategic dilemma where its forces are overstretched and defense lines are collapsing;
▪️The opening of a new front places further pressure on Ukrainian forces, compelling Ukraine’s military leadership to exhaust what remains of their reserves;
▪️The only way to stop or reverse the course of the conflict in Ukraine now is for an extensive US-NATO intervention, though Western forces themselves will suffer from the same shortages their Ukrainian proxies now face;
How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
Cryptocurrency Donations:
Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7
BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr
Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR
Mirrored - The New Atlas
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.