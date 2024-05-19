Russian Forces Return to Kharkov - Ukraine's Strategic Crisis Expands

Update on the conflict in Ukraine for May 19, 2024...



▪️Russia has opened an extensive front in the Kharkov region, retaking territory lost during Ukraine's 2022 fall offensive;



▪️Ukraine is already suffering from a large and expanding strategic dilemma where its forces are overstretched and defense lines are collapsing;



▪️The opening of a new front places further pressure on Ukrainian forces, compelling Ukraine’s military leadership to exhaust what remains of their reserves;



▪️The only way to stop or reverse the course of the conflict in Ukraine now is for an extensive US-NATO intervention, though Western forces themselves will suffer from the same shortages their Ukrainian proxies now face;

