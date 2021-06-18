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VD2 June 18th 2021 AZ Senators visiting Tge Audit Integrity in Phoenix.
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120 views • June 18, 2021
From the Senate of Arizona the Capitol we have 2 senators on the floor visiting the audit in Phoenix it’s actually 1 mile .5 from the Capitol.
MAAP Real Talk Show
MAAPMEDIA
George Nemeh
MAAP Real Talk Show
MAAPMEDIA
George Nemeh
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