© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CDC punishes food chain for hosting Trump event
Less than one day after Trump held a campaign demonstration at a McDonald's restaurant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert over a deadly E. coli outbreak linked to Quarter Pounder hamburgers at McDonald's.
According to the CDC -- which no one trusts after the COVID years -- so far, at least 49 people have become ill across 10 states and one person has died, an elderly man in Colorado. Meanwhile, a child has been hospitalized with life-threatening kidney damage.....