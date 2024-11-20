CDC punishes food chain for hosting Trump event

Less than one day after Trump held a campaign demonstration at a McDonald's restaurant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert over a deadly E. coli outbreak linked to Quarter Pounder hamburgers at McDonald's.

According to the CDC -- which no one trusts after the COVID years -- so far, at least 49 people have become ill across 10 states and one person has died, an elderly man in Colorado. Meanwhile, a child has been hospitalized with life-threatening kidney damage.....